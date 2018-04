Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan found the US, UK and France missile strike on Syria "appropriate", Anadolu reported.

Erdogan welcomed the airstrikes jointly carried out by the U.S., U.K. and France against Bashar al-Assad regime in the wake of a suspected chemical attack in Douma.

"We find the operation appropriate," Erdogan told a crowd during the 6th ordinary district congress of Justice and Development (AK) Party in Istanbul's Fatih district.