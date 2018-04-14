YEREVAN.- The Supreme Body of the ARF party released a statement endorsing the Republican Party of Armenia’s nomination of 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister.

“By reaffirming commitment to the strategic goals and political priorities under the February 24, 2016 political cooperation agreement and the May 11, 2017 political coalition memorandum,

Taking into account that the HHK [ruling party] is entitled to nominate a candidate for Prime Minister under the results of the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections and the political coalition memorandum,

Taking into account the HHK Council’s decision to nominate a candidate for Prime Minister,

The ARF Supreme Body of Armenia endorses Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy,” ARF party's statement reads.

“The systematic changes under the new Constitution have already registered positive expectations and qualitative shifts. Although numerous serious challenges and problems requiring solutions exist in our country, certain successes of the past two years inspire hope that the chosen path is correct”, the statement said.