YEREVAN. – Armenian opposition's rally against nomination of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister has kicked off in Yerevan’s France Square.
Civil Contract Party leader Nikol Pashinyan informed that United Communist Party of Armenia also joined them. Pashinyan noted that they could not find RPA members and Serzh Sargsyan all day long.
The Civil Contract and their supporters have been marching throughout Armenia starting from March 31. On Friday they finished their action by a rally at Liberty Square. Later in the evening, Nikol Pashinyan announced the decision to spend night at France Square as a protest against ruling party’s decision to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the post of a Prime Minister.
On Friday the protesters shut down France Square, one of the busiest intersections in downtown Yerevan, and promised not to leave the square until the problem is solved.