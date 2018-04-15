YEREVAN.-The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia tasked the Police Department to launch a motion on the incident involving opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, when a crowd of protesters breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia. A day earlier a group of the crowd even breached into the Yerevan State University.

The Prosecutor General’s Office released a statement, saying a group of participants of the Pashinyan-led rally breached into the Yerevan State University April 13 by damaging the entrance door and attempted to break into the Rector’s office by breaching the doors. Two security guards of the university were injured by the protesters.

On the next day, April 14, lawmaker Pashinyan and his followers subdued an on-duty police officer and breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia in Yerevan, a strategically significant building subject to state protection.

The protesters caused chaos, breached into offices by breaking the doors open.

A police officer ordered the lawmaker to guide his followers out of the building and vacate the headquarters. However, the Member of Parliament, who is the organizer of the rally, failed to comply with the lawful demand of the police, did not notify the rally-goers about the order in an apparent violation of the law on assembly. Nikol Pashinyan demanded airtime while holding the building.