The U.S. announced that overnight airstrikes succeeded in dealing a severe blow against the Syrian government's capacity to use chemical weapons, ABC News reported.

But U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also warned Saturday that the U.S. is "locked and loaded" in case Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses chemical weapons again.

"Last night, we successfully hit the heart of Syria’s chemical weapons enterprise, and because of these actions, we are confident that we have crippled Syria’s chemical weapons program," Haley said at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council. "If [Syria] uses this poison gas again, the United States is locked and loaded."

She added: "When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line."