Russia called the strikes that the US, the UK, and France carried out in Syria a "blatant disregard of international law." Moscow's envoy to UN said the three countries could have stopped the conflict in Syria within 24 hours, RT reported.

By acting without any mandate from the UN Security Council, the US and its allies violated the norms and principles of international law, as well as undermining the authority of the UNSC, Russian Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said, denouncing the strikes against Syria as “an aggression against a sovereign state.”

Nebenzia also called the attack "hooliganism" in international relations, noting that it is not a small one, as nuclear powers are involved. He said that the countries used a well-tried pattern of "provocation-false accusations - false sentence - punishment."

"Is this the way you want to conduct international affairs?" he said.

"The conflict in Syria could have been stopped within 24 hours. Washington, London and Paris should have told their pocket terrorists to stop fighting the legitimate government of their people," Nebenzia said.