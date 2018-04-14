YEREVAN.- After the rally in the Yerevan's French Square, there is loud music, people dance. As in the past night, tents have been set up so that demonstrators can sleep there.

According to Civil Contract Party leader Nikol Pashinyan , last night 190 people spent the night in the square, which is a small number and there is a risk that the police can use force. He called for more people to stay tonight.

The Civil Contract and their supporters have been marching throughout Armenia starting from March 31. On Friday they finished their action by a rally at Liberty Square. Later in the evening, Nikol Pashinyan announced the decision to spend night at France Square as a protest against ruling party’s decision to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the post of a Prime Minister.

On Friday the protesters shut down France Square, one of the busiest intersections in downtown Yerevan, and promised not to leave the square until the problem is solved.