One person has died in a major road accident in Armenia.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Sunday at 5:54am, informing that a traffic accident had occurred nearby Mastara village in the Aragatsotn Province, there were affected people, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a truck had collided with a car, and then with another truck, on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway.

The driver of the car had died on the spot, whereas the passenger was taken to hospital, where doctors said this person is in critical condition.

The rescuers took the car driver’s body out of the vehicle and carried it to a waiting ambulance.