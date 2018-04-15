US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia, and as a response to Moscow's continued support for the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
There was such wording in the media briefing materials which the White House press service prepared on Saturday evening, reported RBC news agency of Russia.
The related briefing for the press took place several hours after the airstrikes on some Syrian facilities, and by the US and its allies.
US President Donald Trump had said these missile strikes were successful.