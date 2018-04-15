YEREVAN. – The night was peaceful at France Square in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The people, who are taking part in the round-the-clock sit-in there by the opposition Civil Contract Party, have “welcomed” the morning and are carrying out cleaning work at the area.

Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan informed that they will hold two rallies on Sunday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by now ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on Friday with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, they announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on April 17, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.