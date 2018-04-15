US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told Fox News that if Syria declares its entire chemical weapon stockpile, it can avoid more missile strikes.

“The Syrian regime needs to do a couple of things,” Nauert said, in particular. “One, right now, it can declare its entire stockpile and all of its programs.”

In her words, Damascus may have “woken up” after Saturday’s airstrikes, now it may change its mind regarding chemical weapons, and she added that the US would certainly hope so.

In this case, Nauert said the US can help Syria enter the Geneva peace process that will eventually get the country to the point where it can hold elections and start to rebuild itself.