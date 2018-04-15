YEREVAN. – Participants in the ongoing sit-in against the likelihood of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next Prime Minister are continuing their rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan had informed that they will hold two rallies on Sunday.

And the participants in a march against Sargsyan on Saturday had burst into the Public Radio of Armenia building and demanded live broadcast.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on Friday with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on April 17, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.