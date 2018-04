The US Department of Defense has released footage of a Tomahawk missile’s launching from a submarine, during Saturday morning’s missile strike on Syria.

The video was posted on the Twitter account of this American military agency.

“Watch as US Navy sailors aboard USS John Warner (SSN 765) [submarine] launch a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 14, the from the Mediterranean Sea as part of a multi-national strike operation against the Syrian government,” reads the respective description.