As a result of war, ten to fifteen years and no less than $400 billion in investments will be required to restore Syria’s economy.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated about the aforementioned during his talk with a Russian parliamentary delegation, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

In addition, Assad highly rated the quality of the former-USSR-made weapons, with which his army tried to counter Saturday’s missile strikes on Syria by the US, UK, and France.