YEREVAN. – The demonstrators, led by opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday entered the Armenian State Pedagogical University, in capital city Yerevan.

“We call for a boycott of classes,” Pashinyan said.

Subsequently, the demonstrators chanted and went up the university floors.

“You went in, saw that the door is open,” a university representative told them. “Whoever wanted to join [you] has joined you. [Now] come out; we’ll continue our work.”

Since Monday morning, the demonstrators have blocked numerous streets in downtown Yerevan.

As reported earlier, Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.