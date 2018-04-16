YEREVAN. – Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited Armenian and Azerbaijani captivves.

“End of March beginning of April, the ICRC representatives visited again individuals detained in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We keep visiting people detained in relation to the conflict on a regular basis. According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detained individuals to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families,” representative of ICRC office in Nagorno-Karabakh Eteri Musaelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Three citizens of Azerbaijan are in Karabakh at the moment, Elnur Huseynzade as well as convicts DIlham Askerov and Shakhbaz Guliyev.

Two Armenians – convicted Karabakh national Arsen Baghdasaryan and mentally ill Armenia national Zaven Karaeptayn – are in Azerbaijan.