YEREVAN. – Two people were killed and one person was severely injured as a car crashed into a crane in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Monday at 2:50am, informing that a car accident had occurred in the capital city of Armenia, people were stuck in the vehicle, and rescuers were needed.

Rescue squads were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle had crashed into a parked crane.

The rescuers brought out two dead bodies and an injured passenger from the car, and they carried them to the waiting ambulances.

The injured passenger was hospitalized. Physicians say he is in critical condition.

According to shamshyan.com, in order to bring the dead bodies out, rescuers cut apart the vehicle with special equipment.