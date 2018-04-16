YEREVAN. – Armenia managed to preserve good and close relations with the EU member states and the European Union as a whole, former president and PM nominee Serzh Sargsyan said.

Armenia managed to preserve good and close relations not forgetting the obligations within other integration unions, he said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestiya newspaper.

“We were honest during the talks, and did what we said. We were not trying to cheat, to gain time, to come round. This is not our approach. For Armenia, the “or…or” choice is unacceptable. We are satisfied with “and….and” approach only,” he said.

Being a member of the Eurasian Union, Armenia has good relations with the EU and European countries, Sargsyan said, adding that this fact was mentioned during the Munich Security Conference where Russia and EU cited Armenia’s example as a country which is always ready for dialogue.