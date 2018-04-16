YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ex-president and PM nominee Serzh Sargsyan plans to devote much time to sharing his experience, he said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestya newspaper.

“Party colleagues supported the proposal of Karen Karapetyan, and I am ready to shoulder the responsibility,” he said when talking about nomination by the Republican Party of Armenia.

However, Sargsyan said that along with his duties, if his candidacy is approved in the parliament, he is going to devote a lot of time to sharing “the experience that I accumulated for many years while taking various offices.”

“We need to think about worthy young politicians, both among the Republicans and outside the party,” he emphasized.