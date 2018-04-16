Russian-Armenian allied relations are based on friendship and brotherhood, and stood the test of time, former president and PM nominee Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestiya newspaper.

“We have passed centuries together, and the parliamentary majority headed by the Republican Party and its coalition partner Dashnaktsutyun will continue to consistently develop and strengthen our allied relations with Russia. This has a very positive effect on the development of Armenia. I think it is inappropriate to talk about changing the policy towards Russia,” he added.