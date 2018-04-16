YEREVAN. – Opposition Civil Contract party leader Nikol Pashinyan urged his supporters to leave the streets that they had blocked and come to the France Square.

He said that dozens and hundreds of thousands of people have gathered at the square.

Earlier the protesters marched along the streets in downtown Yerevan closing the central streets for traffic.

Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.