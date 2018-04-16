YEREVAN. – Armenia Police have deployed large numbers of forces to Baghramyan Avenue, in capital city Yerevan.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that the police forces are positioned until nearby the National Assembly (NA) building.

They are armed with clubs and shields.

All police divisions are in the area.

The “My Step” initiative, which protests against the likelihood of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next Prime Minister of Armenia, is holding a rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan.

As reported earlier, “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.