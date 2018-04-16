YEREVAN. – The demonstrators, led by opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday are marching from France Square in downtown capital city Yerevan to the NA building via Baghramyan Avenue (PHOTOS).

Police, however, have closed off the avenue.

“Accompanied by you, we, the four MPs of the National Assembly, now will go to our place of work,” Pashinyan told the protesters. “Those [police officers] standing here are our brothers. This is a political struggle. There is neither [a piece of] wood nor stone in our hand; there is no aggression. There is only love, respect, hope in our hands.”

Since Monday morning, the demonstrators have closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan.

As reported earlier, Nikol Pashinyan, on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.