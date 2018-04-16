Turkey's opposition protests state of emergency with sit-ins

Armenian opposition leader: We will block parliament in 4-5 directions

Lieberman: Russia cannot limit Israel's actions in Syria

Armenian opposition leader urges to block parliament building on Tuesday

Opposition rally in progress at France Square in Yerevan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.04.2018

Armenia Police Chief is at Baghramyan Avenue

7 inmates killed in US prison fighting

Lavrov: Russia-West relations are worse now than during Cold War

Health Ministry: 46 people apply to medical centers after Yerevan clashes

Opposition party: Sargsyan’s third term is unacceptable

Armenian President receives Senator Olivier Cadic

Rally moves from Yerevan's France Square to Baghramyan Avenue

Pashinyan returns to Baghramyan Avenue (PHOTOS)

Opposition leader in satisfactory condition after Yerevan clashes

Yerevan Police bring in water cannon to Baghramyan Avenue (PHOTOS)

Trump: Russia and China are playing currency devaluation game

Macron: Missile attacks on Syria separates Russia and Turkey

Sargsyan: Inappropriate to talk about changing policy towards Russia

EU Council: Recent developments in Syria strengthens EU common resolve

2 injured in clashes at Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan

Paris and London brief EU on details of Syria operation

Armenia police warn they can use special means

Armenia opposition leader hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Soldier dies in Karabakh

Tense situation in downtown Yerevan, police use special means (PHOTOS)

Demonstrators march toward Armenia parliament building (PHOTOS)

NATO Chief: Syrian attacks are signal for Damascus, Moscow, Tehran

Large numbers of police are deployed to Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Vanadzor demonstrators block avenue (PHOTOS)

Sargsyan plans to share his experience with younger politicians

Sargsyan: Opening of Armenia-Russia rail link does not depend on Armenia

2 killed as car crashes into crane in Yerevan

Opposition leader urges to gather at France Square

Armenia ruling coalition formally nominates ex-president Sargsyan’s candidacy as next PM

Sargsyan: We were honest during talks with EU

Serzh Sargsyan: Future of Karabakh is to live freely

Demonstrators close off Yerevan bridge (PHOTOS)

Protesters enter Armenian State Pedagogical University (PHOTOS)

Demonstrators block, sit on another downtown Yerevan street (PHOTOS)

ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani captives

Fitch affirms Ardshinbank’s ratings

One of Yerevan metro stations closed

Clashes occur near Yerevan police station (PHOTOS)

Pashinyan: If parliament session is somewhere else, we will take Yerevan under our control (PHOTOS)

Armenia Police urge opposition leader MP, supporters to refrain from unlawful actions

Opposition demonstrators block several downtown Yerevan streets (PHOTOS)

Opposition protesters block Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, police form human chain

Haley: US will not withdraw its troops from Syria until accomplishing its goals

Syria missile strikes’ aftermath photos are shown in US

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia village

Opposition holds 2nd rally of the day in Yerevan

US announces terms for Syria to avoid more missile strikes

Armenia MFA: Ambassador to Greece continues his activities

Armenia opposition to start nonviolent civil disobedience on Monday

Assad says Syria infrastructures can be restored with $400bn, in 10-15 years

Serj Tankian on Yerevan protests: Civil disobedience works like a charm when enough people participate

Opposition rally in progress at France Square in Yerevan

US Defense Department shows Tomahawk missile launch during airstrike on Syria

UAE expresses support to military operation in Syria

Montenegro holds presidential election

White House announces possible new sanctions on Russia

1 killed in Armenia road accident

It was peaceful night at France Square in Yerevan

Trump, Macron, May discuss missile strike on Syria

Netanyahu praises US strikes in Syria

Turkey to get worst EU scorecard so far

Nikol Pashinyan's actions may lead to a criminal case

4 Islamic Jihad members killed in Gaza blast

UN Security Council rejects Russia resolution condemning Syria strikes

Situation in France Square. Tents have already been set up

US, allies could stop Syrian conflict within 24 hours if they wanted to – Russian envoy

Lavrov: Impartial study finds NATO chemical weapons traces in toxin used on Skripals

Lavrov: French president refuses to share intelligence on Damascus 'guilt' for Douma

US is 'locked and loaded' if Syria uses chemical weapons again: Nikki Haley

Mexican cartel leader sentenced to 43 years in US prison

Pashinyan: We are here to free Armenia from Serzh Sargsyan's power (PHOTOS)

Macron to visit Russia in May

Rally kicks off in Yerevan’s France Square

ARF endorses Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination for PM

Armenian Public Radio resumes broadcasting

Syria's president receives phone call from Iranian counterpart

4 kids killed in Afghan attack

Erdogan finds missile strike on Syria ‘appropriate’

Opposition leader and his supporters leave Armenia public radio building (PHOTO)

Mogherini: EU was informed about Syria airstrikes

Trump comments on airstrikes: Mission Accomplished!

CSTO convenes emergency meeting over Syria

Opposition-led protesters break into building of Armenian public radio (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani army fires over 3,000 shots last week

China says use of force bypassing UN violates international law

Armenia’s ruling party formally nominates Serzh Sargsyan for PM (PHOTO)

Theresa May describes Syria airstrikes as “right and legal”

Merkel supports Syria airstrikes

Armenia opposition plans motor rally to Tsakhkadzor (PHOTO)

Putin: Escalation in Syria has devastating impact

Monument to Armenian Genocide victims opens in Geneva

Macron on Syria attacks: Red line declared by France was crossed

Boris Johnson welcomes Syria airstrikes

UN chief cancels Saudi Arabia trip