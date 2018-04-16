French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson said that they revealed details of military operation in Syria to the EU ministers on Monday in Luxembourg, Tass reported.
According to Jean-Yves Le Drian, French foreign minister and his UK counterpart had an opportunity to brief EU member states on the objectives of the operation that UK and France launched together with the United States targeting sites associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syria.
Earlier, Boris Johnson said that air strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain on Syria will not change the course of the war, but they were a way of showing the world had had enough of chemical weapons.