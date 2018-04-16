YEREVAN. – Police on Monday continue deploying forces at Baghramyan Avenue, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan (PHOTOS).

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that a water cannon also was brought to the area, just recently.

Police have taken special measures against the demonstrators.

Sometime thereafter, the law enforcement issued a message addressed to the leader of these protesters, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, demanding from him to end the rally. Otherwise, police informed that they will disperse this public assembly by using force and special means.

As reported earlier, clashes took place on Baghramyan Avenue, between the demonstrators and police.

Nikol Pashinyan, jumped over barbed wires, and other protester followed him.

Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators.

As a result of these clashes, several people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.

Armenia police warn they can use special means

Armenia opposition leader hospitalized

Tense situation in downtown Yerevan, police use special means