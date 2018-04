At least 7 inmates killed and 17 more injured after fights broke out between prisoners inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina, US, The Guardian reported.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after state law enforcement division agents helped secure Lee correctional institution around 3am Monday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7.15pm on Sunday. He said 17 of the injured required medical attention outside the prison.