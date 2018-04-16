Opposition-led supporters continued protest actions in Yerevan for the fourth day in a row. Protesters blocked traffic Monday morning and marched along the streets urging to join their struggle. The demonstrators are protesting against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s upcoming premiership.

The situation became tense when the demonstrators led by the head of Civil Contract party board, MP Nikol Pashinyan marched towards the parliament’s building at Baghramyan Avenue where police deployed large numbers of forces. Pashinyan tried to cross the barbed wire and protesters followed his lead. Police used special means.

The politician was hospitalized with injuries. Three policeman were transported to hospital as well, one of them is undergoing a surgery. Armenian police issued a statement warning they would disperse the protest action by using force and special means unless the demonstrators stop their action.

A soldier of Karabakh army died on Sunday evening as a result of a gunshot wound.

Alek Manukyan (born in 1998) died as a result of an incident at a military unit, Karabakh army said in a statement. An investigation is underway.

Armenia’s ruling coalition – the Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun party – formally nominated ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the next Prime Minister during a session which lasted about five minutes.

Speaking to our reporter, Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the RPA faction at the National Assembly, assured that the next PM’s election on Tuesday will take place in the parliament building.

The Azerbaijani army fired shots from rifle weapons toward Baghanis, a village in Tavush province on Sunday.

No casualties and damages were reported. However, the interstate highway’s Baghanis-Voskepar section has been closed due to safety concerns. As a result, vehicles are traveling via the bypass.

The European U23 Fencing Championships are being held in Armenia for the first time.

About 300 athletes from 31 countries are participating in this tournament, which will conclude on April 19.

Armenia has 16 representatives in these championships being held in capital city Yerevan.