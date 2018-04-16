YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Monday Senator Olivier Cadic representing French citizens living abroad, the Presidential Office reported.

The Armenian President noted with satisfaction that the visits of French parliamentarians to Armenia have already become a good tradition which is one of the best manifestations of unique relations between the two countries.

The sides attached importance to the Francophonie Summit which will be held in Armenia in autumn 2018. President Sarkissian said the International Organization of La Francophonie is not only a structure formed over linguistic or cultural commonalities for Armenia, but also it is a broader unit meaning the business forum of the Francophonie countries to be held on the sidelines of the summit and the creation of the Francophonie business network.

President Sarkissian highly appreciated the efforts of France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, aimed at peacefully settling the Karabakh conflict and strengthening security, stability in the region and developing the cooperation. Senator Olivier Cadic introduced the system on representing French citizens living abroad in the Senate and the mutual cooperation mechanisms of French organizations abroad.