YEREVAN. – We showed today that the Armenian people are the people of freedom, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during a rally in downtown Yerevan.

Pashinyan, who is leading the opposition rally in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan, said hundreds of people commend their actions.

“This is a sincere movement, a fair movement, a movement of hope for the victory of our citizen,” he said at France Square where the protest action against ex-president Serzh Sargysan’s upcoming premiership continues for the third day in a row.

He once again urged to block the streets in Yerevan not to let the parliament hold a session on Tuesday during which a PM has to be elected. He urged his supporters to block all the streets leading to the building of the National Assembly.

Pashinyan also called on students and workers to go on strike on Tuesday.