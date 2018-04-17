The European Union has strongly defended the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and declined to impose new sanctions despite Tehran’s actions in Syria, AP reported.
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said that “this was not foreseen to be a decision today,” adding that further consideration on how to deal with Iran’s role in the Syrian conflict “will happen in the coming days or weeks.”
Mogherini sought to draw a clear line between Iran’s adherence to the nuclear agreement and other actions that the EU and U.S. find objectionable.
“One thing is clear to all of us,” Mogherini said of the 28 EU nations. “We want to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran. We want to see the full compliance by all to all commitments included in the deal.”