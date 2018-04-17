YEREVAN.- Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan came from the French Square to the barbed wire because an incident was recorded. One of the police officers told Pashinyan that they had been cursed. Pashinyan promised to settle the situation.

However, Pashinyan noted that people who do and say such things provocateurs, so that they need to stop them. He also added that these Serzh Sargsyan's people who are trying to discredit this process.

Pashinyan also commented on the rumors that troops from Karabakh will be brought, saying that the rumors were false.

"Artsakh's armed forces are at the frontline, protecting our country's security," he said.