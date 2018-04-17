The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east direction of the Hadrut region on Wednesday in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic),.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.