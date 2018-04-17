Israel restored the capacity of the Jewish people to defend themselves against any threat, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Keren Hayesod-UIA Annual World Conference in Jerusalem.
“The founders of modern Zionism did not say the attacks on the Jewish people would cease once we establish a Jewish state,” Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu.
“They said that we could defend ourselves against those attacks. And that’s exactly what the State of Israel has done. It’s restored the capacity of the Jewish people to defend ourselves, by ourselves, against any threat. And we are as powerful as we’ve [ever] been before,” Netanyahu concluded.