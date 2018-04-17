Serzh Sargsyan: Karabakh negotiation process has simply stopped

Sargsyan: Azerbaijan not giving up idea of solving Karabakh conflict by force

Serzh Sargsyan: Security will continue to be Armenia’s number one priority

Actress Arsinée Khanjian writes open letter to Serzh Sargsyan

Protesters reach building of Armenia’s foreign ministry

Armenia ruling party presents ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy as next PM

US State Department urges Aliyev to pay attention to OSCE/ODIHR report

Armenian opposition leader announces the start of velvet revolution

Armenian parliament is electing PM - LIVE

Netanyahu: Israel is more powerful than ever

Armenian parliament is holding special session - LIVE

Armenia opposition MP: It cannot be permitted that Serzh Sargsyan be elected as in North Korea

Vanadzor youth stage protest, police arrive at the scene (PHOTOS)

Armenian lawmakers arriving at parliament to elect PM

Yerevan protests: Two rows of barbed wire at Baghramyan Avenue

Police: Yerevan rally will be dispersed at any necessary moment

OSCE to conduct monitoring in Artsakh

Armenia Police: 29 people are detained

12 people, including 1 police officer, continue treatment at Yerevan hospitals

Armenia opposition leader rips police notification on dispersing rally

Protesters close down downtown Yerevan street (PHOTOS)

Police decide to bring Yerevan rally to end

Yerevan Police detain youth blocking downtown street, they shove each other

Day 5: Situation at France Square in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Incident in Baghramyan: Policeman cursed

Magherini: EU wants to preserve Iran's nuclear deal

US and UK accuses Russia of global cyber attack

Situation is calm at Baghramyan Avenue and France Square

Mogherini: EU 'understands' Syria strikes but calls for peace talks

Mercedes car crashes into a petrol station in Yerevan

EU failed to agree new sanctions against Iran

Theresa May claims Syria strikes 'not because Trump told us to'

Situation in Baghramyan Avenue worsened, but then calmed down

White House considering additional sanctions against Russia

White House: Trump still wants to meet Putin

Turkey's opposition protests state of emergency with sit-ins

Armenian opposition leader: We will block parliament in 4-5 directions

Lieberman: Russia cannot limit Israel's actions in Syria

Armenian opposition leader urges to block parliament building on Tuesday

Opposition rally in progress at France Square in Yerevan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.04.2018

Armenia Police Chief is at Baghramyan Avenue

7 inmates killed in US prison fighting

Lavrov: Russia-West relations are worse now than during Cold War

Health Ministry: 46 people apply to medical centers after Yerevan clashes

Opposition party: Sargsyan’s third term is unacceptable

Armenian President receives Senator Olivier Cadic

Rally moves from Yerevan's France Square to Baghramyan Avenue

Pashinyan returns to Baghramyan Avenue (PHOTOS)

Opposition leader in satisfactory condition after Yerevan clashes

Yerevan Police bring in water cannon to Baghramyan Avenue (PHOTOS)

Trump: Russia and China are playing currency devaluation game

Macron: Missile attacks on Syria separates Russia and Turkey

Sargsyan: Inappropriate to talk about changing policy towards Russia

EU Council: Recent developments in Syria strengthens EU common resolve

2 injured in clashes at Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan

Paris and London brief EU on details of Syria operation

Armenia police warn they can use special means

Armenia opposition leader hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Soldier dies in Karabakh

Tense situation in downtown Yerevan, police use special means (PHOTOS)

Demonstrators march toward Armenia parliament building (PHOTOS)

NATO Chief: Syrian attacks are signal for Damascus, Moscow, Tehran

Large numbers of police are deployed to Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Vanadzor demonstrators block avenue (PHOTOS)

Sargsyan plans to share his experience with younger politicians

Sargsyan: Opening of Armenia-Russia rail link does not depend on Armenia

2 killed as car crashes into crane in Yerevan

Opposition leader urges to gather at France Square

Armenia ruling coalition formally nominates ex-president Sargsyan’s candidacy as next PM

Sargsyan: We were honest during talks with EU

Serzh Sargsyan: Future of Karabakh is to live freely

Demonstrators close off Yerevan bridge (PHOTOS)

Protesters enter Armenian State Pedagogical University (PHOTOS)

Demonstrators block, sit on another downtown Yerevan street (PHOTOS)

ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani captives

Fitch affirms Ardshinbank’s ratings

One of Yerevan metro stations closed

Clashes occur near Yerevan police station (PHOTOS)

Pashinyan: If parliament session is somewhere else, we will take Yerevan under our control (PHOTOS)

Armenia Police urge opposition leader MP, supporters to refrain from unlawful actions

Opposition demonstrators block several downtown Yerevan streets (PHOTOS)

Opposition protesters block Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, police form human chain

Haley: US will not withdraw its troops from Syria until accomplishing its goals

Syria missile strikes’ aftermath photos are shown in US

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia village

Opposition holds 2nd rally of the day in Yerevan

US announces terms for Syria to avoid more missile strikes

Armenia MFA: Ambassador to Greece continues his activities

Armenia opposition to start nonviolent civil disobedience on Monday

Assad says Syria infrastructures can be restored with $400bn, in 10-15 years

Serj Tankian on Yerevan protests: Civil disobedience works like a charm when enough people participate

Opposition rally in progress at France Square in Yerevan

US Defense Department shows Tomahawk missile launch during airstrike on Syria

UAE expresses support to military operation in Syria

Montenegro holds presidential election

White House announces possible new sanctions on Russia

1 killed in Armenia road accident

It was peaceful night at France Square in Yerevan

Trump, Macron, May discuss missile strike on Syria