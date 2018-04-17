YEREVAN. – The protest by demonstrators in Vanadzor, and against the likelihood of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next Prime Minister of Armenia, kicked off Tuesday morning at the main square of this town.

These demonstrators primarily comprise university students and schoolchildren, who call this action of theirs a boycotting of classes.

The police have deployed forces to this square, and their number is almost the same as that of the protesters.

As per the demonstrators, there was a shoving match, several minutes ago, between them and the police.

The Lori Province police chief spoke with the protesters, whose number is gradually growing.

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday will convene a special session, during which the parliamentary majority will nominate Serzh Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.