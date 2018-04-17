The US agrees with the OSCE / ODIHR preliminary report over the presidential elections held on April 11 in Azerbaijan, an official spokesman for the US State Department said in a statement on Monday, contact.az reported.

"The United States looks forward to working with President Aliyev and with the people of Azerbaijan on a range of important bilateral and regional issues, including promoting respect for human rights and

fundamental freedoms, supporting economic reforms and prosperity, combatting terrorism, and working actively with the OSCE Minsk Group to help realize a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the official said.

“We concur with the OSCE election observation mission"s preliminary assessment of the election in Azerbaijan. The preliminary report noted several shortcomings, including a restrictive political environment, limits on fundamental freedoms, and a lack of genuine competition.

While the election administration was organized and well-resourced, ODIHR reported widespread disregard for mandatory procedures, lack of transparency, and numerous serious irregularities, such as ballot box stuffing. We encourage President Aliyev and the incoming administration to address these concerns expeditiously,” the official concluded.