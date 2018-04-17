The UN General Assembly will not show bias against or in favor of any state, group or individual, said the head of the UN International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) on crimes in Syria Catherine Marchi-Uhel, Tass reported.

According to her, the commission is working with EU non-governmental organizations and structures, but has not established contact with the Syrian authorities yet.

The leadership of the commission addressed the Syrian diplomatic mission in New York and Geneva four times, said Catherine Marchi-Uhel adding that the commission also sent a letter to the authorities with specific questions on crimes reported from Damascus.

The UN commission will not show bias against or in favor of any state, group or individual, but will investigate all crimes in Syria, whoever stands behind them, she added.

According to her, the investigative mechanism has already gathered material, of which some were from the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, headed by Sérgio Pinheiro, within the framework of the UN Human Rights Council.

Catherine Marchi-Uhel noted that experts do not set exact deadlines of the investigation, however, they understand its urgency.

According to her, her commission will not take on faith the conclusions of other international bodies, including OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism and United Nations specialized agency IDA on chemical attacks in Syria.