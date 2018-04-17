YEREVAN. – The governance system reforms and transition from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary system of governance have a special place among the political reforms during the years of the presidency of Serzh Sargsyan.
Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction at the National Assembly (NA), stated the above-said at Tuesday’s NA special session, as he presented ex-President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy to the post of next Prime Minister of the country.
In his words, Armenia, which is surrounded by enemies, needs a leader who has proved to be the guarantor of the country’s security.
“We wish to see such a man at the helm of the country,” Baghdasaryan stressed, in particular.