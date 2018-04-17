YEREVAN. – The Karabakh (Artsakh) negotiation process does not really inspire optimism, but more precisely, it can be said the negotiation process has simply stopped.

Candidate for Prime Minister, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, noted the aforesaid at Tuesday’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, and devoted to the election of the new PM of the country.

In his words, negotiations have stopped because the Azerbaijani leadership’s expectations from the results of these talks are unrealistic and unacceptable to the Armenian side.

“It turns out some time later that (…) our [respective] meetings and negotiations are pointless because our [Azerbaijani] associates don’t keep the agreements,” the PM candidate stressed, in particular.

As per Sargsyan, based on the Artsakh leadership’s claims, Armenia can say that it is ready and it wishes to resolve this matter by way of peace.

According to him, the negotiation process can become more active if the Azerbaijani leadership discards its imaginary ideas that compromises assume concessions solely by Karabakh.

Also, Serzh Sargsyan highlighted that international mediators fully grasp the respective positions of the Armenian side to the Karabakh conflict.