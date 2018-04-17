YEREVAN. – Supporters of “My Step” initiative led by MP Nikol Pashinyan blocked the entrance to the Yerevan municipality (PHOTOS).

They have already surrounded the buildings of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Court of Cassation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Revenue Committee, the Ministry of Education and Science and a number of other state institutions.

According to Pashinyan, similar protest actions are held in almost all cities of Armenia.

“Strikes are held in Ijevan, Charentsavan, Kapan and other cities. This means that revolution start in Armenia, and we want to bring it to the end. We will organize a rally at 6:30 pm at the Republic Square. Long live the popular revolution in Armenia!” the opposition leader said.