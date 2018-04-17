The Latvian army will receive three unmanned aircraft systems RQ-20A Puma produced by AeroVironment company.for more than $3 million, Sputnik Latvia reported referring to defense ministry.
Deliveries of US unmanned aerial vehicles will strengthen the capabilities of the National Armed Forces for Monitoring and Intelligence, the defense ministry said in a statement.
Following the meeting of Baltic States’ leaders and the US President Donald Trump on April 3, the US announced readiness to supply the Baltic countries with military assistance worth $ 170 million.
The US is expected to provide almost $ 100 million to Baltic States for large-caliber ammunition and more than $ 70 million for training and equipment, White House said in a statement adding that this should strengthen the ability of the national armed forces and national security forces of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.