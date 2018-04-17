Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Syrian crisis, the Kremlin press service reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Western countries’ actions against Syria grossly violated international law, including the UN Charter, and caused significant damage to the process of peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis, the statement said.
The sides highlighted the importance of carrying out a thorough and objective investigation by mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Syria.
Russian President and Angela Merkel expressed readiness to resume political and diplomatic efforts on the Syrian dossier at Geneva and Astana platforms, as well as to continue bilateral contact in this regard.
The sides also exchanged views on the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.