YEREVAN. – If everything is so good, why is everything so bad? Edmon Marukyan, a member of the opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction, asked the aforesaid at Tuesday’s National Assembly (NA) special session devoted to the election of the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

As per the MP, the claims that Armenia is now a parliamentary country are groundless.

Marukyan stressed that the country needs systemic changes.

“The reforms you did are actually a regress,” he said in particular, addressing the ruling party.

Also, he reflected on the ongoing movement on the streets of capital city Yerevan, and led by “My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—and against the likelihood of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next Prime Minister

“Here you can’t organize the next [parliamentary] hearings about casualties and injured,” he said, in particular. “And its number one accountable [party] is the authorities, led by [now PM candidate] Serzh Sargsyan. We have come to vote against [him].”