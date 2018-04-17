YEREVAN.- Newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan thanked his colleagues from Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnakustyun for nominating him as a Prime Minister of Armenia.
As a political coalition, we have undertaken serious responsibility, we are aware of its scale and are ready to move forward along the path of development of the Motherland and provide better conditions for the life of our people, Serzh Sargsyan noted after his election Tuesday by the National Assembly.
Sargsyan also thanked the members of the Tsarukyan bloc.
"I am convinced that your ambitious activity has always had an important role in the parliamentary coalition. You have managed to go beyond the simplest approach 'we are opposition and we must criticize everything or always vote against it'," Sargsyan said.
He also thanked the members of the Yelk (Way Out) bloc.
"Under the Constitution, from now on, we will have many and many reasons for contacts. I hope that soon misunderstandings will be overcome, and regardless of our political differences, we will become good friends," Sargsyan said.
Earlier it was reported that Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan has been elected a Prime Minister with 77 votes for and 18 against.
Armenian lawmakers elected the prime minister for the first time in Armenia’s history after the Constitution was amended and Armenia changed its form of government and handed more powers to the prime minister. Serzh Sargsyan was nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnakustyun.