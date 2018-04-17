Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan has been elected a Prime Minister with 77 votes “for” and 17 votes “against” during a special session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The Armenian lawmakers elected a prime minister for the first time in Armenia’s history after the Constitution was amended and Armenia changed its form of government.
Serzh Sargsyan was nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In his address to the parliament prior to the vote, Sargsyan said security is Armenia’s number one priority. He referred to the Karabakh negotiation process, saying that the negotiation process has simply stopped, and said they plan to persuade at least 100 thousand of Armenians to come back to Armenia in the coming years.
Speaking after the vote, Sargsyan called on the opposition party to bring their colleague back to the parliament from the streets.
Protest actions headed by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan continued for the fifth consecutive day. On Tuesday morning, police said they have made a decision to put an end to the rally in capital city Yerevan. Police installed two rows of barbed wire and placed stun grenades as well as a water cannon and other equipment.
Crowds of protesters are marched along the streets in downtown Yerevan. During a short speech at France Square, Nikol Pashinyan announced the start of a velvet revolution and urged the protesters to take over the buildings of state institutions. Pashinyan reiterated peaceful nature of the protests and called on other cities to follow their lead. Later on, the protesters blocked the entrance to Yerevan municipality, the government and other agencies, including the foreign ministry. Nikol Pashinyan urged to gather at Republic Square on Tuesday evening.
Armenian police said 80 people were detained on suspicion of committing an administrative offense.