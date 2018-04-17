German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Russia, as an ally of the Syrian government, bore joint responsibility for the chemical attack in eastern Ghouta earlier this month but she stressed she still intended to keep talking to President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.
“We know that in relation to the poison gas attack in Syria, that Russia, as an ally of (President Bashar al-) Assad has joint responsibility, there is no question about that, but it is nevertheless important to keep talking to Russia,” said Merkel.