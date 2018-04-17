Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev over missile attack on Syria, the Kremlin press service reported.
The sides exchanged views over the development of the situation in Syria and condemned the recent missile attacks on Syria from the US, UK and France.
According to the statement, the sides noted that this aggressive actions were taken without United Nation Security Council’s sanction and were a direct violation of the UN charter as well as of the laws and principles of international law.