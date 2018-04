YEREVAN.- Thousands of participants of “My Step” initiative launched march from Republic Square through the central streets of the capital.

Armenian News - NEWS.am's correspondent reported that the route of the march is not known yet, the last stop will be the Republic Square.

It was noted that the demonstrators will not spend the night at France Square.

