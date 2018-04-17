YEREVAN.- The open letter of Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian addressed to Serzh Sargsyan has been circulated on social media on Tuesday.
In response to a request from Armenian News-NEWS.am, the government's Information and Public Relations Department informed that no such conversation has been held and the quote is absolutely untrue.
Earlier it was reported that Arsinee Khanjian wrote an open letter to remind that many years ago Serzh Sargsyan told her that Armenian people were like sheep. "You and I, a few years back, once had an exchange. Under political duress perhaps, you mentioned at the time that Armenian people were like sheep! I responded to you, very perturbed by your metaphor, that if that's the case then they need a good Shepherd."