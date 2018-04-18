Russian Pesident Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan at the initiative of the Russian side, Kremlin reported.

Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Serzh Sargsyan on his appointment as head of government of Armenia and wished him success in this high government position.

Both officials emphasised the importance of further developing allied partnership and cooperation in all areas.

Earlier, the Russian head of state sent Serzh Sargsyan a message of greetings on his accession as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The message reads, in part:

“Your appointment to this responsible post reaffirms your high political authority and broad support for the reforms aimed at solving the socioeconomic challenges facing Armenia.

I am certain that your activities as head of government will facilitate the further consolidation of friendly, allied relations between our countries and the continuation of mutually beneficial integration processes in Eurasia.

I would like to reaffirm our interest in close cooperation on pressing international and regional issues.”