YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper has learned from well-informed sources that some MPs of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction at the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday took the capital city Yerevan subway—and together—to the NA, to take part in ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s election as the next Prime Minister.
“According to some information, a special [subway] train operated for them at a specific hour.
“Because of the protest demonstrations in Yerevan, police blocked Baghramyan Avenue [where the NA is located], and [therefore] the [RPA] deputies decided to surmount the barrier in this way. Otherwise, there was concern that if the police opened the road to their cars, the demonstrators also can attack.
“One fact, too: Several NA staff (…) went to the parliament at around 4 o’clock at night to understand the situation from inside and present it to their bosses,” wrote Zhoghovurd.